Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools release information about virtual school option for fall semester

The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board is releasing more information about an online option for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The COVID-19 Online Academy will be offered through a partnership with Edmentum’s EdOptions Academy.
This program will not be structured in the same way that E-learning was in the Spring of 2020.
Teachers that students will interact with is not a GJCS school teacher. However, the students will remain GJCS students.
Students will “attend” school virtually through a digital dashboard and can talk with EdOptions Academy certified teachers between 8 am and 5 pm.
Elementary school students should plan on spending 3 to 5 hours a day. Middle and high school students should spend an average of 5 to 6 hours a day on the curriculum.
The school will also issue devices to students and fees will align with the associated grade level or course fees for in-person instruction.
To see what courses your student will be enrolled in, and for registration information, visit gjcs.k12.in.us.
