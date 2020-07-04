Helen Ruth Cato, age 79, of Velpen, passed away at 2:59 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 9, 1941, in Velpen to Travis and Pernenia (Jones) Cato. She was a factory worker; enjoyed playing solitaire, furniture restoration, gardening, and bird watching – especially hummingbirds. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Yulin Gene Cato and Donald Cato.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Cato (companion, Kevin Beadles) of Velpen; and four sisters, Imogene Krohn of Coe, Wanda Lee of Petersburg, Sharon (Tony) Hayes of Velpen and Karen (Steve) Haase of Otwell.

Funeral services for Helen Ruth Cato will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Velpen. Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heart-to-Heart Hospice’s Lori Crews and niece, Jeanie Fuesler, for their loving care and compassion shared with Helen. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com