Holiday World Requiring Masks Come July 27th

A local theme park will also be requiring masks.

Masks will be required at Holiday World effective Monday, July 27 following

Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-37 which requires the use of masks across the state of Indiana.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings as they enter the gates, and in any indoor spaces in the park including roller coaster stations, gift shops, Pepsi Oases, and restroom buildings. For full information and a list of locations where masks are required is available at www.holidayworld.com/2020Visit

Guests will not be required to wear their face coverings on any water rides, or in the midways as long as social distancing is possible. In accordance with guidance from Indiana, children 7 and under will not need to wear masks in the park (though they are strongly recommended for children ages 2-7) and exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions.

Face masks will be available for $1, but Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings.