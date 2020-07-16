Hoosier Hills Credit Union Receives Bauer’s Five-Star Rating

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is getting recognized as one of the country’s strongest financial institutions.

Independent research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. recently gave the credit union a five-star rating.

This score is the highest possible ranking on the firm’s rating scale.

These ratings are based on several factors, including the capital, historical trends, investment portfolio, profitability, regulatory compliance, and asset quality, among other factors.

Information is pulled from detailed financial reports filed with federal regulators, subjected to the current analysis, and compared with historical data for consistency.

For more information about the rating, visit bauerfinancial.com.

For more information about Hoosier Hills Credit Union, visit hoosierhills.com.