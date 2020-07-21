Huntingburg Mayor Says Dubois County Considering Mask Mandate

“Since that recommendation, we’ve had a very strong statement from a number of our larger businesses asking us to go to the mandate. We are seriously considering that,” says Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.

If locals don’t start wearing masks, a county-wide mandate to wear face coverings may take effect in Dubois County.

After an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County, county officials signed a recommendation on Friday, July 17th, to tell everyone in Dubois County to wear a mask. However, there has not been an official mandate saying that residents HAVE to wear a mask. If the number of cases keeps rising, that may change.

Spinner says that Dubois County has the second-highest number of cases per capita in the State of Indiana, which has brought on the concern.

“We believe firmly in our community. By us asking to follow these recommendations to wear masks in places where social distancing is not possible could lead to a change in the trend that we’ve seen.”

If numbers keep rising, Spinner says that this will affect students heading back to school as well as the local economy.

“Another option would be a rollback to 4.0 rather than 4.5. Which means smaller crowds. Fewer people in restaurants. That’s going to have more of a negative effect on the economy. We don’t want to see that either. There’s really not an easy choice here of what happens next. The easy choice is to help us now.”

While Spinner hopes that Dubois County will take responsibility to wear face coverings, other options are running out.

“If it doesn’t turn around, there is going to be more devastating effects. If our businesses shut down and go back into a ‘Stay-at-Home’, then businesses will be lost. Jobs will be lost. There will be economic and social issues that we need to come to grips. Going forward we’re asking for cooperation and we’re not beyond seeking other options including the mandatory wearing a mask.”