Huntingburg Municipal Pool employee tests positive for COVID-19; pool closed until further notice

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The public is not at risk of being in direct contact.

Other staff members have been asked to self-quarantine.

The Splash Park will remain open daily from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm, and admission is free.

For questions or for more information, contact Huntingburg Parks and Recreation Department Director, Larry Altstadt at (812)-683-3622.