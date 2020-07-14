The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The public is not at risk of being in direct contact.
Other staff members have been asked to self-quarantine.
The Splash Park will remain open daily from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm, and admission is free.
For questions or for more information, contact Huntingburg Parks and Recreation Department Director, Larry Altstadt at (812)-683-3622.
Be the first to comment on "Huntingburg Municipal Pool employee tests positive for COVID-19; pool closed until further notice"