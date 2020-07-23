Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool closes for 2020 season

A local pool is closing for the season.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool announced that they are closed for the 2020 season, effective immediately.

The pool closed earlier this month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Splash Park will remain open daily from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm and will close for the season on Friday, September 11th.

Admission is free.

For questions or for more information, contact Huntingburg Parks and Recreation Department Director, Larry Altstadt, at (812)-683-3622.