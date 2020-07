The City of Huntingburg is changing this week’s Summer Playground Program schedule.

The program now takes place on Thursday, July 16th from 8 am to 4:30 pm at Huntingburg Teen Outback.

The program will not be held on Friday, July 17th.

For questions and for more information, contact Huntingburg Parks and Recreation Director, Larry Altstadt, at (812)-683-3622.