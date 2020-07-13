IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for two Indiana regions

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Southeast and Southwestern Indiana regions.

This is in effect from midnight until 11:59 on Tuesday.

When looking at our area, this includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

IDEM is encouraging everyone to do their part in reducing ozone levels while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can:

-walk, bike, or work from home when possible

-combine errands into one trip

-avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 pm

-turn off your engine when idling for over 30 seconds (such as when at a bank or at a restaurant drive-thru)

-conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Anyone who is sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

For more information, visit idem.IN.gov.