Indiana launching new public health initiative

The state is launching a new initiative to empower communities to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

The Hoosier Hospitality Promise is a joint effort led by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association (INRLA), and Indiana Tourism Association (ITA) to assist businesses in safely reopening throughout the state.

Members of the travel and leisure-related industry, their guests, retail businesses, and consumers can make THE PROMISE to follow federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines for a proper reopening.

The Hoosier Hospitality Promise includes, but is not limited to:

Follow CDC guidelines to ensure safe sanitization practices

Follow guidelines for specific sectors

Practice social distancing, wear face coverings if not possible

Do not go out if sick

Clean and sanitize common areas regularly based on CDC recommendations

Display the Hoosier Hospitality Promise at entrances

Business

After making The Promise, the business will be added to the website’s aggregated participating business listing and map. These businesses will have access to a digital tool kit that features a Promise sign and badge for their website, social media assets, and downloadable communication and promotional guides. In addition to these easily accessible resources on the website, businesses can also find a list of physical locations on HoosierHospitalityPromise.com to pick up a door cling and other promotional assets in person.

Consumers

Consumers can take the guest version of the Hoosier Hospitality Promise. Once a consumer makes The Promise, solidifying the guest has made their commitment towards making Indiana healthier for all, they will receive a Promise Pass. The pass gets them exclusive discounts at participating businesses.

For more information about the promise, head to HoosierHospitalityPromise.com.