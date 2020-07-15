Indiana to stay in Stage 4.5 at least 2 more weeks

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state is not ready to enter Stage 5.

The state will stay under “Stage 4.5” for at least the next two weeks due to the recent increase in cases.

Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be required to work with their local health department beforehand and must receive approval.

The following restrictions will continue:

-dining rooms and food services may continue operating at up to 75% capacity, as long as social distancing is observed

-bar seating in restaurants may continue operating at 50% capacity

-bars and nightclubs may continue operating 50% capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines

-movie theatres, bowling alleys, cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites (and like facilities) may continue operating at 50% capacity

-amusement parks, water parks, and similar facilities may continue operating at 50% capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time

-raceways may continue operating at 50% grandstand capacity

-horse racing and county and state fair racing may continue with 50% spectator capacity

-precautions are encouraged for hospital visitations

-Hoosiers 65 years and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious

-face coverings are strongly recommended

For more information, visit backontrack.in.gov.