Indiana’s Unemployment Rate Sits at 11.2 Percent; National Rate at 11.1

Indiana’s State Unemployment rate is in.

Indiana’s unemployment rate drops to 11.2 percent for June, and the national rate is 11.1 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 53,484 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.3 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5 percent.

Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated here: http://www.hoosierdata.in.gov