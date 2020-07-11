INDOT announces closure for U.S. 150 near Shoals

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure in Martin County for Railroad Crossing Replacement

Beginning on or around Monday, July 27th, CSX railroad crews will close U.S. 150 from State Road 550 to U.S. 50 to replace the railroad crossing between U.S. 50 and Second Street in Shoals.

Work is expected to last until August 5th, depending on weather conditions.

The road will be close to all through traffic during this project.

The official detour route follows U.S. 50, State Road 550, and State Road 150.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.