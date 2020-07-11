INDOT announces closure for U.S. 50 in Loogootee for pipe replacements

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for U.S. 50 in Loogootee for pipe replacements.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 21st, INDOT maintenance crews will close U.S. 50 near the intersection of US 231 to excavate and replace two drainage pipes in the area.

This requires a full excavation of old pipes across all lanes of traffic.

Work is expected to take about 2 days, depending on weather conditions with operations scheduled during the daytime hours.

The road will be closed to all through traffic during this project.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

The official detour follows U.S. 50, I-69, State Road 58, and U.S. 231.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.