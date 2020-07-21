Indy 500 to run with 25% capacity

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is getting even smaller.

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will now run with 25% capacity.

All race fans will also be required to wear face coverings.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will reassign seats to maintain social distancing, distribute hand sanitizer, and administer temperature checks upon entry.

Concession stands will be limited to mostly prepackaged foods.

To help limit crowd size, the motor speedway is also ending ticket sales on Friday, July 24th.