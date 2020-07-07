ISP asking Hoosiers to be on lookout for murder suspect

Indiana State Police are asking Southern Indiana Hoosiers to be on the lookout for a murder suspect.

23-year-old Quintavios Dobbins was involved in a murder in Perry County, Georgia.

Dobbins is a 23-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have a black beard.

He has a tattoo across his neck that appears to read 12.14.17 or possibly 12.74.17.

He was last seen this past Sunday in Clarksville, Indiana.

Dobbins may have temporary work experience in Evansville and Indianapolis.

If you know where Dobbins is or believe you see him, call 911 immediately.