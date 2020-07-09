J.R.’s Bar Kitchen Catches Fire; Causes $1,000 in Damages

J.R.’s Bar closed for a short time last night after a small kitchen fire.

The owners of the bar on Clay Street noticed smoke and flames coming behind the oven fryer in the kitchen and immediately called 911. Then they turned the gas line off.

When firefighters rolled on to the scene, they pulled the oven fryer away from the wall.

Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochesang says that there could have been a possible pinhole in the gas line that ignited a flame, causing the fire. It also could have been electrical from the frier.

The kitchen suffered about $1,000 worth of damages. The kitchen was closed for the night, but the bar was able to reopen.

No injuries were reported. About 5 trucks and over 30 firefighters were on the scene.