Jasper man arrested after traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after a traffic stop.

40-year-old Cesar Santamaria was arrested after speeding on Meridian Road in Jasper on Monday morning.

His BAC tested .09 on a portable breath test and he refused a chemical test.

Police received a warrant for a blood test, but Santamaria continued to refuse.

He was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with obstruction of justice, OWI, and OWI with a prior conviction.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.