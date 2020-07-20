Jasper man arrested after traffic stop

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after a traffic stop.
40-year-old Cesar Santamaria was arrested after speeding on Meridian Road in Jasper on Monday morning.
His BAC tested .09 on a portable breath test and he refused a chemical test.
Police received a warrant for a blood test, but Santamaria continued to refuse.
He was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with obstruction of justice, OWI, and OWI with a prior conviction.
All parties are innocent until proven guilty.
