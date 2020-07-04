A Jasper man was arrested on OWI charges.
This morning, at around 1:30, am, an officer with the Jasper Police Department stopped a black Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with no tail lights. Officers soon deduced that the driver, 38-year-old Jared Ward, had been drinking.
After a series of field sobriety tests, Ward was transported to the Jasper Police Department where he was offered a chemical test. The chemical breath test resulted in a sample of .182 % BAC.
Ward was taken to and booked into the Dubois County Security Center where he was charged with OWI OVER .15 and OWI ENDANGERMENT.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Man Arrested on Charges of OWI Over .15"