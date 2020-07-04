Jasper Man Arrested on Charges of OWI Over .15

A Jasper man was arrested on OWI charges.

This morning, at around 1:30, am, an officer with the Jasper Police Department stopped a black Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with no tail lights. Officers soon deduced that the driver, 38-year-old Jared Ward, had been drinking.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Ward was transported to the Jasper Police Department where he was offered a chemical test. The chemical breath test resulted in a sample of .182 % BAC.

Ward was taken to and booked into the Dubois County Security Center where he was charged with OWI OVER .15 and OWI ENDANGERMENT.