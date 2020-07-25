Jasper man facing charges after ignoring stop sign

A Jasper man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after ignoring a stop sign.

33-year-old Justin Michael Buechlein was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jasper Police officers were patrolling the East 9th Street and Jackson Street instersection when Buechlein failed to stop at the stop sign.

No injuries were reported.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.