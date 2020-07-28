6th Annual Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Moved to 2021

JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Committee, on behalf of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, has postponed the 6th Annual JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame until Spring 2021. We have been in conversation with our JA Dubois County Advisory Board, Event Sponsors and Partners, and Public Officials, and agree that the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 developments, a rescheduled date has not been determined at this time but will be made based on recommendations from local officials. We want to assure you that we are being vigilant and are following best practices from the CDC and local health authorities.

Know that we appreciate your continued support. Without your investment in our young people, there is no way we could have the profound and positive impact on our community’s next generation of leaders.

For more information, contact Junior Achievement at 812.425.8152.