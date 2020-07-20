Kendall Drops from Dubois County At-Large Race; Todd Cassidy to Take His Place

There will be some changes in the Democratic ticket in Jasper come this November.

Dubois County Democrats Chair Mike Kendall, who was on the ballot for Dubois County Council At Large has dropped out, with Todd Cassidy taking his place.

Kendall says that he always intended to drop out of the race.

Kendall says that he’s happy Cassidy is taking his place because he believes it’s time for something new.

Kendall says he believes Cassidy is a good candidate because of his ability to listen.

Cassidy, along with candidates Matt Brosmer and Mikayla Granados will take on incumbents Michael Kluesner, Sonya Haas, and Doug Uebelhor for Dubois County Council at Large this November.