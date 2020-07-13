Kenneth R. Seger, age 78 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 30, 1941 to Joseph C. and Adeline (Reckelhoff) Seger. He married Sharon Schaeffer on April 18, 1964 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Indiana Army National Guard.

Kenny was a third generation lifelong farmer in the Celestine area.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Campus, and the Celestine Community Club.

He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead, country music, especially Willie’s Roadhouse, going to country music shows, traveling out west, tractor pulls, and spending time with his family and his grandchildren and great grandchild.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Seger of Celestine, four daughters; Donna Seger, Wanda Burke (Rod), Karen Fischer (Kip), and Paula Brown (Josh), all of Celestine, three sons; Mark Seger (Kim), Joe Seger (Alyssa), and Gary Seger (Ashley), all of Celestine, fifteen grandchildren; Char Durcholz, Brittany Friedman, Grant Burke, Lydia Burke, Derek Fischer, Mariah Fischer, Taylor Fischer, Tanner Fischer, Carter Seger, Lauren Seger, Emma Brown, Ethan Brown, Jaxon Seger, Leo Seger, Eleanor Seger, one great granddaughter; Evelyn Durcholz, and one sister; Doris Jacob (Kenny), Celestine.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth R. Seger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Isidore Parish or a favorite charity.

