Knox County Man Dies in ORV Accident; Conservation Officers Investigating

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that killed a Knox County man.

Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday night about an ORV accident on Deer Trail north of Lafferty Road in Vincennes.

An Initial investigation showed that a side by side ORV driven by 56-year-old William Keith Webb of Vincennes was traveling northbound on Deer Trail when it left the gravel drive and overturned. Webb was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle.

Webb was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be scheduled early this week. The investigation is still ongoing.

Helmets and protective riding gear were not being worn at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers recommend using all available safety equipment. For more information on ORV safety, see offroad-ed.com/indiana