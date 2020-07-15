Lane Restrictions Scheduled for SR 66 Resurfacing Project

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for a 12-mile resurfacing project on State Road 66 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around , contractors will begin restricting S.R 66 from about two miles east of S.R. 61 to S.R. 161 and then from S.R. 161 to U.S. 231. During this operation, around , crews will also resurface the bridge deck on S.R. 66 over Dredged Ditch in Rockport as a part of this project. This is a moving operation and flaggers will be present to control traffic.

The project is scheduled to last until the end of November, depending upon weather conditions. During the bridge project lanes will be restricted to 10 feet. Any loads wider than 10 feet will need to seek an alternate route using the closest state-maintained routes.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.