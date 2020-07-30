Latino Collaboration Table of Dubois County To Host Community Forum Next Week

The Latino Collaboration Table of Dubois County is hosting a Community Forum on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:00pm.

The Collaboration Table has a goal of creating open lines of communication with the Latino community in Dubois County, and this Forum is our next step in that effort. The event brings together local and area representatives to present information on three important topics for all our citizens, but in particular the impact these issues are having on the Latino community

Topics will include the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Dubois County, the upcoming opening of schools, and recent changes in immigration policies.

Numerous community partners will present during the event including:

Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner

Jose Dubon, Huntingburg City County

Shawn Werner, Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director

Christina Ludema, IU Assistant Professor of Public Health

Eber Menjivar, Vice President of ALASI

Dr. Tracy Lorey, Superintendent of Greater Jasper Schools

Dr. Luis Fuentes-Rohwer, IU Professor of Law

Christie Popp, Popp and Bullman Law

Sister Joan Scheller, Sisters of St. Benedict Latino Outreach and Immigration Services

The forum will be broadcast live via You Tube live streaming. The link is https://youtu.be/BWyIzdiL22I

Questions can be submitted during the presentations via DuboisCountyLCT@gmail.com . If time allows, the questions will be answered during the forum. If not, answers will be posted within a few days.