Local town officials sign proclamation recommending residents to wear face masks

Local town officials have signed a proclamation recommending face masks in Dubois County.

This joint proclamation is signed by the Dubois County Commissioners, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner, Holland Town Council President Tom Thacker, Ferdinand Town Council President Ken Sicard, and Birdseye Town Council President Bret Eckert.

The proclamation was made to make residents aware of the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the county and to reiterate the importance of wearing face coverings whenever out in public and when interacting with others outside of the home.

This letter also states that the time for voluntary measures is quickly closing as the number COVID-19 continues to increase.

This will likely have devastating impacts on the local economy as well as society.

Officials say if residents do not take action now, drastic measures may have to be implemented like renewing the stay at home order or mandating masks.

To read the full proclamation, visit the City of Jasper Facebook page.