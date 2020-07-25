Loogootee Community Schools requiring face coverings in 2020-2021

Loogootee Community Schools students and staff will be required to wear face masks when heading back to school.

The school is abiding by Governor Holcomb’s executive order and is requiring masks for third grade and up. Masks are also strongly recommended for children between 2 and 7 years old.

A face covering is defined as a reusable cloth mask, disposable mask, school-approved clear face shield, N-95 mask, gaiter, or any other device that covers the mouth and nose.

Masks with 1-way valves that only provide protection to the person wearing it are not allowed.

Masks must be worn in the following situations:

-when entering and leaving the building

-transitioning in hallways

-standing in line

-sitting in close proximity to others when social distancing cannot be maintained

-in restrooms

-on the school bus

Exceptions include:

-sitting as desks when social distancing is possible (3 feet between desks per Governor Holcomb’s guidance)

-when eating or drinking

-classes held outside or that promote physical activity such as PE

-outdoor and/or indoor play in large spaces, such as recess

-strenuous physical activity, such as athletics

-if deemed necessary for instructional purposes— to be approved by building principal

-other health-related concerns as documented by a physician

-as needed to meet goals and objections on an Individual Education Plan

Opportunities to safely unmask will be provided throughout the day.

The school will give two cloth face masks to all students and staff members when the school year starts.

All students and staff members are required to properly care for their masks.

A limited number of disposable masks will be available on an emergency basis.

Failing to comply with these guidelines may result in disciplinary consequences.

For more information, visit loogootee.k12.in.us.