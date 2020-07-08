The 4th Annual Martin County Sheriff’s Office Jeep, Bike, and 4×4 Ride is set for next month.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 1st, the ride will take participants throughout Martin County, starting at the Shoals Community School, making a few stops, including one showcasing police K9s, finally ending at the Martin County Museum.

The ride will take place in the evening to take advantage of the cooler weather, with registration beginning at 4:00 pm and kickstands up at 5:00 pm.

Funds raised from the ride will go towards community programs such as the Reserve Deputy, K9, and Ladies’ Shooting Course Programs.

Donations are being accepted to be used as door prize drawings. If you would like to donate, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726