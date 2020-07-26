Mary W. Gehlhausen, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:17 p.m. peacefully in the presence of her family on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Chrisney, Indiana, on January 31, 1938, to Lawrence and Nora (Schaeffer) Brinksneader. Mary married Donald C. Biggs on November 5, 1960. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2002, after 42 years of marriage. She then married Ronald L . Gehlhausen on July 2, 2005, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary graduated from Chrisney High School in 1956, where she was a member of the Pep Club, Choir, and Yearbook Committee. After graduation, Mary worked for G.E. in Tell City for five years.

Mary was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. In her younger years, she was a member of the Huntingburg Women’s Bowling League and the Canasta women’s card club. Later, Mary worked for Tanner’s Clothing Store in Huntingburg. She retired from Kimball Electronics in Jasper, where she had worked for 18 years and from Siebert’s Clothing, where she had worked for 16 years.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed various T.V. programs, such as QVC, Hallmark, NFL football, golf, and NASCAR.

Surviving are her husband of 15 years, Ronald L. Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN, one son, Todd Biggs, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Kyla (Jon) Estey, Otwell, IN, Josh and Hayden Biggs, both of Jasper, IN, one great-grandson, Jack Estey, Otwell, IN, and one sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Ron) Schwenk, Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death are her first husband and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary W. Gehlhausen will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Precious Blood Parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

