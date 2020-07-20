Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center To Host COVID-19 Theme Series

If you have more questions about COVID-19, Memorial Hospital is hosting a series of speakers who can give insight into the virus.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will be hosting a three-part Zoom series titled “COVID-19. What Now? What Next?” The first presenter will be Jasper Primary Care Physicians Kathleen “Scotty” Munning. She will discuss frequently asked questions regarding primary care during COVID-19. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 29 th from 11:30 a.m. ET – noon.

To register for this Zoom event, go to www.mhhcc.org and click on classes and events. For questions, please call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352.