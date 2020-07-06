New Albany man arrested after reports of a naked male in Huntingburg

A New Albany man is behind bars after reports of a naked male in Huntingburg.

Police responded to reports of a naked make passed out in a tractor at Hopf Equipment on Monday morning.

Initially, police were unable to locate the man.

While searching the scene, officers received reports of a naked male running across US 231 into the bushes of the apartment complex across the street.

43-year-old Michael Hiser was located by the wood line near Lincoln Village Apartments and was unaware of his surroundings.

Hiser was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released.

He was then booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance and public nudity.