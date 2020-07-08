No New Cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County as of July 8th

The Dubois County Health Department is saying that there are no new additional cases of COVID-19 as of July 8th.

This means the county’s total is staying at 288 positive cases and 6 deaths.

Out of these 288 positive cases, 247 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

As always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.