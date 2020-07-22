Northeast Dubois Students and Staff Will Be Required to Wear Face Masks in 2020-2021

Northeast Dubois students will be wearing face coverings when headed back to school.

The Northeast Dubois School Board met last night to discuss a number of issues, but a hot topic was whether or not students and staff should be required to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be done, such as on buses, during passing periods, and so on.

The board eventually passed the policy, but not without reluctance.

Board member Kelly Knies said he doesn’t know what to believe anymore, and several teachers shared worries about what effects masks can have on students.

Ultimately, staff and students will have to wear masks on the bus, when walking around the schools, in places like bathrooms and locker rooms, as well as classrooms if the teacher requires them.

A full description of the policy will eventually be available on the corporations website, nedubois.k12.in.us.