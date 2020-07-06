OptumServe Health Services opens new COVID-19 testing site in Dubois County

OptumServe Health Services is expending COVID-19 testing in Dubois County.

OptumServe Health Services is opening the new site at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building at 400 South Clay Street.

The site is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888)-634-1116.

Testing is for anyone who lives OR works in Indiana.

Anyone is eligible to testing, even though who are not showing symptoms, having symptoms, or those who just want to be tested.

There is no charge for testing. However, if you have private health insurance, please bring it with you to the testing site.

People can expect to receive results back within 48 hours.

Optum will text or email the patient is the test result is negative.

Patients will receive a phone call is the test comes back positive.