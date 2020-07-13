Patrick T. Fischer, 84, of Ferdinand passed away Friday July 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper. Patrick was born on February 28, 1936 in St. Meinrad to Hilbert & Bernice (Gehlhausen) Fischer. He was united in marriage to Esther C. Begle on September 28, 1957 in Saint Henry Catholic Church.

Patrick retired from Kimball, Heritage Hills Division as a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and its Saint Joseph Sodality. He was a member of Ferdinand Senior Citizens and the Huntingburg Conservation Club. He served in the Indiana National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and traveling.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Esther Fischer, one daughter, Michelle (Jack) Martin of Ferdinand. Five sons, Kevin (Sherry) Fischer of St. Anthony, Brian (Ronda) Fischer of Macon, GA., Jeffrey (Diane) Fischer of Santa Claus, Darryl Fischer of Ferdinand, and Brett Fischer of Greenfield. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Patrick was preceded in death by one brother, Myron Fischer and one sister, Bonnie Miller. A great-granddaughter, Cassia Martin.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday July 14th in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 until 12:30 PM Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.