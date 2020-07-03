Prairie Farms and Gleaners teaming up to distribute food boxes next week

Two well-known food agencies are teaming up with local churches and agencies to help residents in need.

Prairie Farms and Gleaners are providing FREE dairy and produce boxes to families and individuals in the area.

Dairy boxes include French onion dip, sour cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, chocolate milk, and two gallons of 2% milk.

Produce boxes will have a variety of apples, oranges, cucumbers, potatoes, cabbage, and more.

Each individual or family will receive one box of each and no registration is necessary.

Boxes can be picked up at Jasper Middle School and Redemption Christian Church- Jasper Campus on Wednesday, July 8th.

Parking lots at both locations will open at 2 pm, no sooner, to park vehicles and prepare for box distribution.

Approximately 500 families will be served at each location.

Boxes will be distributed between 3:30 and 4 in a drive-thru format.

Participants will open the trunk and volunteers will place boxes inside the vehicle.

For more information, contact Ryan Stiles at ryan@redemptionin.com or Mike Hagerdon at mhagerdon@evdo.org.