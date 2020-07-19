Robert Allen “Bobby” Astrike, age 66, of Winslow, was found passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was born April 10, 1954, in Huntingburg, to Robert Lee and Carol Ann (Roettger) Astrike. He worked at The Waters of Huntingburg for 10 years and retired from Jasper Engines and Transmissions where he worked 18 years. Bob graduated from Holland High School; was a cat enthusiast; and enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and writing poems. He was preceded in death by his mother on May 26, 2018; his father on January 23, 2005; and one grandson, Jaden Edward Barnes on July 10, 1998.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Manning of Winslow; and three grandchildren, Jalah Barnes, Rylan Manning-Gadberry and Brynlee Manning all of Petersburg.

Funeral services for Robert Allen Astrike will be held at 2:00 p.m., EDT, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Monday, the day of the service.