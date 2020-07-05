Robin C. Thomas, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Robin was born in Detroit, Michigan, on January 7, 1960, to Richard and Doreen (Gillespie) Kapala. She married Donald O. Thomas II on August 22, 1987, in St. Matthews Catholic Church in Detroit, Michigan.

She was a 1978 graduate of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Northern Michigan University, spent one year working on her Master’s Degree at the University of Maine and then earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Language Arts and Drama from Saginaw Valley State University.

She worked in student life at Saginaw Valley State University, was director of Ross Medical Education Center in Saginaw, Michigan, worked for the State of Michigan as a case manager and as a language arts teacher for troubled youth, taught language arts at the Saginaw Detention Center for troubled youth, taught at Jasper Middle School, and lastly as a language arts teacher at Washington High School.

She loved cooking, reading, the outdoors, cross country skiing, hiking, boating, travelling, especially to Florida and northwest Michigan, and spending time with family.

Robin was known for and much enjoyed, planning, preparing, and hosting Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Donald O. Thomas II, , Jasper, IN, one son, Adam O. Thomas, Jasper, IN, three siblings, Rick (Bridget) Kapala, Hailey, ID, Renee (Mark) Loman, Gladstone, MI, and Roxanne Kapala, Saginaw, MI, her aunt, Patricia Eastin, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robin C. Thomas will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com