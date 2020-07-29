Rumbach Family Sells Dubois County Herald

After 100 years of ownership, the Rumbach family has sold the Dubois County Herald.

Announced this morning, the Rumbach family announced that starting August 1st, the Paxton family, who has published over 70 newspapers across the Midwest and Southwest, will take over as the owners and publishers of the Dubois County newspaper.

The Herald says they don’t have enough subscribers or local advertising revenue to continue the quality of newspapers that they have been able to uphold, so selling was the way to keep the quality that readers have become accustomed to.

Paxton Media is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, and has newspapers in Owensboro, Princeton, and Vincennes.