Schools To Get PPE At Start of 2020-2021 School Year

Students will be getting PPE and hand sanitizer when they head back to school this fall.

The Indiana Department of Education is coordinating with Hoosier schools and businesses to provide critical personal protective equipment supplies for K-12 teachers and students, making 3 million reusable face masks available for students to use during the school year.

The use of face masks in school is a local decision, but the state government is committed to helping schools get supplies to safely reopen.

Participating public, public charter, and private schools across the state will receive a no-cost PPE bundle that includes reusable antibacterial cloth face masks for students; 500 standard size disposable face masks; 100 two- or four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer and 10 one-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.

Supplies are being shipped in order of schools’ 2020-2021 start dates, helping to ensure Indiana schools have the resources needed to return to the classroom.

Also, the Indiana PPE Directory , which replaces the Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace, is now live. The directory helps Hoosier small businesses and nonprofits reliably access PPE by listing Indiana companies that manufacture or distribute PPE items such as face masks, face shields, gloves, eye protection, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant.

From the directory, users may view each company’s available products and place orders for PPE directly with each provider. Shipping is free for orders placed by Indiana businesses and nonprofits.

All companies featured in the directory have been vetted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation . Hoosier businesses interested in being featured on the Indiana PPE Directory will need to meet certain eligibility requirements and should contact PPEDirectory@iedc.in.gov for more information.