Section of 5th Street in Huntingburg closed for water main break

A water main break on 5th Street in Huntingburg is causing some traffic headaches.

Due to this, the road is closed between Washington and Van Buren Streets in Huntingburg.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water. Please avoid the area at this time.

For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.