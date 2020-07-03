Sisters begin renovations on dome cupola

The Sisters of St. Benedict is upgrading the dome of the Monastery of Immaculate Conception.

Renovations officially started on the very top of the iconic dome on Tuesday, June 16th.

The cupola is a small done made of copper and glided with gold at the apex of the larger dome.

Church officials notified the cupola needed renovations when rain poured into the church during morning mass in August of 2019.

The cupola’s roof at the dome’s apex was not included in the church’s extensive restoration in 2005.

Although there were occasional leaks, the sisters figured the light drips were caused by the wind blowing just right.

After evaluating the damages, the sister’s determined the renovations would cost about $100,000.

This includes replacing the cupola roof and relining the cross on top.

The renovations would not have been possible without the help of an anonymous family of donors. Who donated the full amount needed at the beginning of this year.