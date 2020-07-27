Southeast Dubois School Corporation Release Mask Policy

Southeast Dubois County School Corporation has released it’s mask policy for the 2020-2021 school year.

When students head back to classes, all Southeast Dubois students in grades 3-12 and all staff are required to wear face coverings.

A face covering is defined as a reusable cloth mask, disposable mask, school-approved clear face

shield, N95 mask, gaiter or any other device that covers the nose and mouth. Masks with 1-way valves

that only provide protection to the wearer are prohibited.

The following requirements will be in place

• Face coverings will be worn at all times in the following scenarios:

o Entering and leaving the building o Transitioning in hallways

o Standing in line o In restrooms

o Sitting in close proximity to others when physical distancing cannot be met

o On the school bus

▪ Students will be given 3 opportunities to comply with mandatory face covering

requirement on school buses.

• First Offense – Warning – Call to parent

• Second Offense – Warning – Call to parent

• Third Offense – Student prohibited from riding the bus for the duration of

the academic semester.



• Exceptions include:

▪ Sitting at desks when social distancing is possible (3 feet between desks- per

Governor’s guidance)

▪ Eating or drinking

▪ Classes being held outside or that promote physical activity (P.E.)

▪ Outdoor/indoor play in large spaces such as recess

▪ Strenuous physical activity such as athletics

▪ If deemed necessary for instructional purposes – to be approved by the building

principal

▪ Other health related concerns as documented by a physician

▪ As needed to meet goals and objectives on an Individual Education Plan

• Opportunities to safely unmask will be provided throughout the day.

SED Schools will be provide each student and staff with a cloth mask. Limited disposable masks will be available on an emergency basis.

This requirement will be part of all SED student conduct expectation. Failure to comply with

this State and District mandate may result in disciplinary consequences.