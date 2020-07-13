Spencer County Man Arrested on OWI Charges in Chrisney

A Spencer County man was arrested for drunk driving over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, just before 12:30 am, a trooper with the Indiana State Police was called to check on a man slumped over his wheel in Chrisney.

When the officer arrived, he was found that the man was 24-year-old Dallon Durbin. Vomit was found all over Durbin and the inside of the vehicle. EMS was called because of this.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, Durbin became conscious and alert to his surroundings. The trooper then started talking to the original caller. The caller said that they found that Durbin’s car was both running and in drive when Durbin was found. The caller put the vehicle in park, shut the vehicle off, and took the keys.

When the trooper began speaking to Durbin, the trooper smelled alcohol coming from him. Durbin then admitted that he had been drinking.

As the conversation between the trooper and Durbin continued, Durbin became more aware and conscious. Durbin was then given a field sobriety test.

When EMS arrived, they took Durbin to the Perry County Memorial Hospital, where Durbin’s BAC tested at .212.

Durbin was transported to the Spencer County Security Center where he was lodged and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating A Vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endagerment, Operating with Controlled Substance in Body, Reckless Driving, and Disorderly Conduct.

All parties are innocent until proven guilty.