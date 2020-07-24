Spencer County Students Wins AIC Essay Contest

The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) and Apex Benefits have named a local fourth grader as the National County Government Week essay contest winner for the AIC’s Southwest District.

Leah Marchand’s essays were chosen over entries from other fourth graders across the district. Merchand, a student at David Turnham Elementary, received $100 for winning the contest. Winners were chosen in each of the AIC’s six districts.

This year’s theme was “How Does Your County Provide Cybersecurity?” Essays were judged on how well students discussed the county’s role with Cybersecurity.

Merchand was awarded the prize during the AIC Southwest District Meeting in Dubois County. The district meeting also included a CARES Act discussion with Q&A including representatives from Governor Holcomb’s Office and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).