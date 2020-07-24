Spencer County Youth and Community Center To Host Free COVID-19 Testing

Spencer County residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free next week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will conduct free COVID-19 testing at the Spencer County Youth and Community Center (4-H Center).

The site will be open from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday, July 28th to Saturday, August 1st and from Tuesday, August 4th to Saturday, August 8th.

No appointment is necessary and masks are required.

Anyone 13 years old and older can be tested regardless of insurance status and you do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

However, you will be advised to home quarantine until results are back if you are symptomatic.

For more information, visit the Spencer County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.