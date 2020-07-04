State Senator Mark Messmer Reminds What’s Important on Independence Day

This weekend, Americans from coast to coast will hold family picnics, camp with friends, watch fireworks and more to celebrate the founding of our great nation.

Before the Continental Congress of 1776 and the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, colonist held annual celebrations honoring the king’s birthday, which included bonfires, processions, and ringing of bells. Now, more than 200 years later, we celebrate not a monarch’s birthday, but rather, a government ran by the people.

Since our country’s founding, our democracy has persevered through economic downturns, wars overseas and in our own backyard, natural disasters, and disagreements between states.

In his 1986 Independence Day address to the nation, Ronald Reagan said, “America’s past of which we’re so proud, our hopes and aspirations for the future of the world and this much-loved country — these things far outweigh what little divides us. And so tonight we reaffirm that Jew and gentile, we are one nation under God; that black and white, we are one nation indivisible; that Republican and Democrat, we are all Americans. Tonight, with heart and hand, through whatever trial and travail, we pledge ourselves to each other and to the cause of human freedom, the cause that has given light to this land and hope to the world.”

I encourage you to adhere to President Reagan’s words. These unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as written in the Declaration of Independence, make up the roots of our nation and unite each and every one of us as Americans.

Amidst the crackle and flare of fireworks this Fourth of July, let’s remember the great sacrifices made by our ancestors to give us our independence as well as those who have fought over the years to maintain this liberty. May we, one nation under God, remain committed to preserving our founding freedoms for the generations of Americans to come.

Happy Fourth of July!

As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.