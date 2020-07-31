Stop The Mid-States Corridor Rally To Be Held at Dubois County Courthouse Saturday

A protest rally is set to take place in Jasper this Saturday.

The STOP THE MID-STATES CORRIDOR Group of Dubois County will be holding a rally to oppose the Mid-States Corridor project at the Dubois County Courthouse Square, this Saturday, August 1st from 10 am to Noon.

The Indiana Forest Alliance has joined with the local group to help their efforts to stop the construction of the road that they say will take family farms and businesses. They say the Mid-States Corridor will also cause irreparable damage to the Hoosier National Forest.

Speakers at the event will feature representatives from the Dubois County STOP THE MID-STATES CORRIDOR group, the Indiana Forest Alliance, and Teresa Kendall, Candidate for State Representative District 63.

Everyone joining the rally is encouraged to wear a mask and bring signs.