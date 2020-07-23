Sultan’s Run Golf Club named to Indiana’s prestigious SIGNATURE 18

A local golf course is getting recognized on a state level.
Sultan’s Run Golf Club was recently named to Visit Indiana Golf Guide’s SIGNATURE 18 golf holes.
The list includes eighteen signature holes from courses across the state, including the eighteenth hole at Sultan’s Run.
The list says it is “a classic finishing hole” and “possibly the most dramatic signature hole in the state of Indiana!”
To view the entire list, head to visitindiana.com.
